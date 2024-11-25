Delhi's air quality improves to 'poor', night temperature higher than normal

New Delhi: Delhi's air quality improved to 'poor' on Monday, according to the latest CPCB data.

At 9 am, the national capital's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 281, compared to 318 at 4 pm on Sunday, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

However, 15 of Delhi's 39 monitoring stations recorded an AQI in the 'very poor' category. Shadipur had the worst AQI with a reading of 353.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature was recorded at 14 degrees Celsius, 2.7 notches above normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The Met office has forecast moderate fog during the morning or night hours, with the maximum temperature expected to hover around 28 degrees Celsius.

The humidity level at 8:30 am stood at 85 per cent.