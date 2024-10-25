Delhi's air quality improves to 'poor', night temperature settles at 19.2 deg C

New Delhi: Delhi's air quality improved slightly to the 'poor' category on Friday despite a thick layer of smog continuing to blanket the city in the early hours.

Advertisment

At 9 am, the national capital's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 281, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

The AQI in areas such as Mundka, Punjabi Bagh, Rohini, Bawana, Jahangirpuri, Anand Vihar, Alipur, Ashok Vihar, Burari, Sonia Vihar, and Mandir Marg remained in the 'very poor' category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature settled two notches above normal at 19.2 degrees Celsius.

At 8:30 am, the humidity was at 76 per cent, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The weather office has predicted clear skies during the day, with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius.