New Delhi: Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 18.8 degrees Celsius on Friday, 2.2 notches below normal.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 31 degrees Celsius, with the weather department forecasting a mainly clear sky.

No rainfall was recorded in the city in the past 24 hours. The relative humidity was 82 per cent at 8.30 am, the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Delhi's air quality index (AQI) stood at 139 at 8 am, falling in the moderate category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

As per the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 to 100 "satisfactory", 101 to 200 "moderate", 201 to 300 "poor", 301 to 400 "very poor" and 401 to 500 "severe".