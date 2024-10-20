Delhi's air quality in 'poor' category on Sunday morning

New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) The Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the 'poor' category in the national capital on Sunday.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the 24-hour average AQI at 9 am in Delhi was recorded at 265.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported the minimum temperature of 20.0 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the humidity level stood at 91 per cent at 8.30 am, the IMD stated.

The weather department has predicted a clear sky for the day, and the maximum temperature is expected to be 36.0 degrees Celsius.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe". PTI SHB MNK MNK