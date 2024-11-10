Delhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' zone

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) The air quality in the national capital remained in the 'very poor' category on Sunday evening.

Advertisment

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) at 4 pm stood at 335 ('very poor'). The city recorded an AQI of 334 at 9 am.

At least eight weather stations, including Anand Vihar, Ashok Vihar, Alipur, Bawana, Jahangirpuri, Wazirpur, Rohini, and RK Puram, reported 'very poor' air quality in the evening.

On Saturday, the city's AQI stood at 351 ('very poor').

Advertisment

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also forecast mist in the evening for the national capital.

The maximum temperature on Sunday settled at 32.6 degrees celsius, two notches above normal, with a humidity level of 74 per cent at 5.30 pm.

Moderate fog is expected to cover Delhi on Monday, the IMD said.

Advertisment

According to AQI classifications, a range of 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate, 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'. PTI SHB KVK KVK