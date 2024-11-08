Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor' on Friday morning, AQI at 387

New Delhi: Delhi's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category on Friday morning, with the AQI reaching 387 while more than 15 monitoring stations reported air quality levels in the worst zone.

At 9 am, the AQI stood at 387, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

The 24-hour average AQI, recorded until 4 pm daily, was reported at 367 on Thursday.

CPCB's Sameer app data, which provides hourly AQI updates, showed that out of 38 monitoring stations, 18 were in the 'severe' category with readings above 400.

The stations included Anand Vihar, Wazirpur, Rohini, Punjabi Bagh, Nehru Marg, Mundka, Jahangirpuri, Ashok Vihar, Bawana, DTU, Narela, Nehru Nagar, Moti Bagh, Patparganj, RK Puram, Sonia Vihar, Sirifort, and Vivek Vihar among others.

According to AQI classifications, a 0-50 range is considered 'good,' 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.

Meanwhile, a thick layer of morning mist and smog blanketed the city as the minimum temperature dropped to 18.1 degrees Celsius, 3.8 degrees above normal.

At 8.30 am, humidity levels stood at 96 per cent, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The weather office has forecast mainly clear skies during the day, with the maximum temperature expected to reach around 32 degrees Celsius.