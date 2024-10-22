Delhi's air quality slips further, GRAP II restrictions come into force; AAP, BJP blame each other

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) A thick layer of smog enveloped the national capital on Tuesday as the Air Quality Index (AQI) slipped further, even dropping to the "severe" category at 411 in Anand Vihar.

Advertisment

Air quality was recorded in the "very poor" category by 28 out of 36 pollution monitoring stations. The 24-hour average AQI was recorded at 327 at 4 pm on Tuesday as against 310 a day earlier even as anti-pollution restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-II came into force.

An AQI reading between 401-500 is classified as "severe" which affects healthy individuals and seriously impacts those with existing diseases.

PM2.5 was recorded at an alarming 129.3 micrograms per cubic meter, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

Advertisment

PM2.5 refers to fine inhalable particles with diameters generally measuring 2.5 micrometres and smaller, posing the greatest risk to health. The acceptable annual standard for PM 2.5 is 40 micrograms per cubic meter.

While Air quality in Anand Vihar slipped into the "severe" category, the AQI remained "very poor" in areas like Bawana, Dwarka, Jahangirpuri, Rohini, DTU, IGI Airport (T3), ITO, Mundka, Narela, Patparganj, Rohini, Shadipur, Sonia Vihar, Wazirpur, Alipur, Ashok Vihar, Aya Nagar, Burari, Mandir Marg and Mundka.

Factors that contributed to Delhi's pollution on a high margin on Tuesday included transportation, stubble burning, dust pollution and others.

Advertisment

Emissions from transportation accounted for approximately 11.45 per cent of Delhi's air pollution, according to the Centre's Decision Support System for Air Quality Management.

The national capital has been experiencing hazardous air quality for the last seven days.

Earlier on Tuesday, Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced a series of anti-pollution measures, including extra metro trips, deployment of more than 6,000 MCD staff for road dust control and 1,800 more traffic personnel at congestion points.

Advertisment

He made the announcements at a press conference here after the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-II came into force in the national capital imposing restrictions on the use of coal and firewood as well as diesel generator sets.

The air quality is classified under four different stages: Stage I – ‘Poor’ (AQI 201-300); Stage II – ‘Very Poor’ (AQI 301-400); Stage III – ‘Severe’ (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV – ‘Severe Plus’ (AQI>450).

The minister said that 1,800 additional traffic personnel will be deployed at 97 congestion points across the city, while inspections at construction-demolition sites will also be intensified under the GRAP II.

Advertisment

"Delhi Metro will make 40 additional train trips daily from Wednesday and the frequency of DTC buses will also be increased to encourage people to take public transport to aid the fight against pollution," he said.

Rai also wrote to the transport ministers of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, urging them to ensure no diesel buses from their states plied to the national capital.

"The impact of diesel emissions on air quality is well established and the large influx of such buses significantly contributes to the degradation of air quality in Delhi, posing serious health risks to the residents," he said.

Advertisment

The sparring between the ruling AAP and opposition BJP continued unabated as the air quality plummeted further in the national capital.

The pollution in Delhi is rising because of the National Capital Region (NCR) parts in the neighbouring states, the environment minister said, adding that since the national capital is surrounded by the BJP-ruled states, he has urged them to control pollution there.

Responding to Rai's allegations, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta blamed the AAP government for the rising pollution in the city.

Advertisment

"The city’s public transport system has collapsed due to the government's stubborn attitude, forcing people to use their own vehicles which, in turn, is increasing pollution," he said.

The BJP leader said that he has written to Chief Minister Atishi, urging her to deploy the new cluster e-buses on the roads to reduce traffic and help control pollution.

Meanwhile, several traders and pharmacists said that there has been a surge in the sale of air purifiers and masks due to rising pollution.

"We have seen over a 70 per cent increase in sales for home air purifiers, said Vijendre Mohan who deals in the business of home appliance products.

Amid worsening air quality in the city, the New Delhi Municipal Council has rolled out a set of measures aimed at curbing pollution levels.

All resident welfare associations and market associations in the New Delhi area have been instructed to implement the measures to safeguard public health, an NDMC official said.

He said that violators will face an initial fine of Rs 5,000 with heavier penalties for open garbage burning.

The Central Pollution Control Board on Monday invoked the second stage of the GRAP in the national capital which came into force from 8 am on Tuesday.

Under the GRAP Stage-II, a ban on the use of coal and firewood, including tandoors at hotels, restaurants, and open eateries, as well as diesel generator sets (except for emergency and essential services) has been imposed.

Parking fees have also been enhanced in the city to discourage private transport.

In a related development, the National Green Tribunal has sought a response from the Union Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change(MoEFCC) and member secretaries of nine state pollution control boards along with the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) in a matter regarding the severe impact of poor air quality on mortality rates across 10 major Indian cities.

The green body was hearing a matter where it had taken suo motu (on its own) cognisance of a newspaper report which, quoting a Lancet study, said that approximately 33,000 deaths annually were linked to air pollution levels that exceed the World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines. PTI NSM SJJ VIT SHB MHS BUN RT