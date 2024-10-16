Delhi's air quality stays 'poor' for third straight day, some areas hit 'severe' levels

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) Delhi's air quality remained in the 'poor' category for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, with some monitoring stations recording levels that slipped into the 'very poor' and 'severe' categories.

Emissions from transportation account for approximately 19.2 per cent of Delhi's air pollution, according to the Centre's Decision Support System for Air Quality Management in Delhi.

Another major contributor to the worsening air quality is stubble burning in neighbouring states. Satellite data on Wednesday reported 99 fire incidents in Punjab, 14 in Haryana, 59 in Uttar Pradesh, and one in Delhi.

As winter approaches, Delhi residents are already feeling the impact of worsening air quality as the Air Quality Index reading of 230 at 4 am on Wednesday is a decline from Tuesday's reading of 207 at the main monitoring station.

Monitoring stations at ITO, Chandni Chowk, and Lodhi Road remained in the 'moderate' category.

At Anand Vihar, the AQI reached a severe level of 430, while the Mundka station reported a 'very poor' level of 327.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 35.4 degrees Celsius, 2.2 notches above normal, according to the weather department.

On Wednesday, relative humidity fluctuated between 78 percent and 57 percent, with the minimum temperature settling at 19 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.

The IMD has forecast a mainly clear sky for Thursday, with maximum and minimum temperatures expected to hover around 34 degrees Celsius and 18 degrees Celsius, respectively.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe". PTI NSM NSM TIR TIR