Delhi's air quality turns 'poor'; measures under GRAP stage I kick in

New Delhi: With the air quality in Delhi dropping to the 'poor' level on Friday, authorities in the National Capital Region have been asked to strictly implement measures under "Stage 1" of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) which include a complete ban on the use of coal in roadside eateries, hotels and restaurants.

Advertisment

At a meeting, the Centre's sub-committee on GRAP noted that there has been a "sudden dip" in air quality parameters in the region in the last 24 hours which pushed Delhi's AQI to 212 (poor category).

"It is considered necessary to invoke Stage-I of GRAP with immediate effect in the entire NCR in an effort to take steps to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the region," the Commission on Air Quality Management said in a statement.

GRAP -- a set of anti-air pollution measures followed in the Delhi-NCR region in the winter season -- classifies actions under four different categories - Stage I - 'Poor' (AQI 201-300), Stage II - 'Very Poor' (AQI 301-400), Stage III - 'Severe' (AQI 401-450), and Stage IV - 'Severe Plus' (AQI >450).

Under stage 1, authorities are also required to take penal and legal action against polluting industrial units.