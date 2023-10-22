Delhi's air quality turns 'very poor'

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) Delhi's air quality on Sunday evening was recorded in the "very poor" category while the maximum temperature settled at 31.3 degree Celsius, one notch below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The city's minimum temperature settled at 15.6 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's normal.

The IMD predicted mainly clear sky for Monday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 31 and 17 degrees Celsius, respectively, it said.

The relative humidity oscillated between 83 per cent and 49 per cent, they said.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 307 at 8 pm, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered "good", 51-100 "satisfactory", 101-200 "moderate", 201-300 "poor", 301-400 "very poor" and 401-500 "severe". An AQI above 500 falls in the "severe plus" category. PTI NIT CK