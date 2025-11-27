Delhi's air quality 'very poor' for 14th straight day, AQI inches up to 377

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) Delhi's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category for the 14th consecutive day on Thursday, with the city recording an AQI of 377 and forecasts indicating no relief in the coming week.

The 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) settled at 377 on Thursday, compared to 327 on Wednesday, 352 on Tuesday and 382 on Monday, remaining in the 'very poor' category for the 14th consecutive day.

The air quality is likely to remain 'very poor' over the coming week, according to the forecast by the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi.

Meanwhile, the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) Sameer app, which displays real-time pollution readings from monitoring stations across Delhi, had not updated the data till 5 pm on Thursday, just like Wednesday.

According to CPCB standards, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51–100 'satisfactory', 101–200 'moderate', 201–300 'poor', 301–400 'very poor' and 401–500 'severe'.

The Decision Support System (DSS) of the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune, estimated that vehicular emissions contributed 19.5 per cent to Delhi's pollution on Thursday, followed by neighbouring Ghaziabad at 8.2 per cent and Baghpat at 7.3 per cent. Stubble burning accounted for 0.7 per cent.

For Friday, these contributions are projected at 18.7 per cent for vehicular emissions and 1.5 per cent for stubble burning.

With Delhi's air quality slipping deep into the 'very poor' and 'severe' categories this winter, doctors have stressed the need for regular diagnostic screening to detect early signs of pollution-linked health deterioration, especially among smokers, asthma patients, children and people with pre-existing cardiac or respiratory conditions.

Experts said preventive health checks are becoming increasingly important as toxic air triggers airway inflammation, reduces lung function and aggravates underlying diseases.

On the weather front, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 25.7 degrees Celsius, 0.3 degrees below normal, while the minimum settled at 8.3 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal, according to the IMD.

For Friday, the IMD has forecast mist, with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to settle around 24 and 9 degrees Celsius, respectively. PTI NSM NSM AMJ AMJ