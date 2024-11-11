Advertisment
National

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', thick layer of smog covers several parts of city

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
A pedestrian at Kartavya Path amid smog, in New Delhi

A pedestrian at Kartavya Path amid smog, in New Delhi

New Delhi: The air quality in the national capital was in the 'very poor' category on Monday morning, with a thick layer of smog covering several parts of the city.

Advertisment

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi recorded an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 349 at 9 am. However, at least two weather stations out of the 39 in the city -- Bawana and Jahangirpuri -- reported 'severe' quality air at 401 and 412, respectively.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded a minimum temperature of 17.6 degrees Celsius at 9 am, three notches above the season's average.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 32 degrees Celsius, it said.

Advertisment

The humidity level was at 96 per cent at 8.30 am.

According to AQI classifications, a range of 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate, 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe.'

air quality air quality index AQI Delhi Pollution AQI Delhi Delhi's air quality air quality in Delhi Delhi Air Pollution
Advertisment
Advertisment
Subscribe