Delhi's air quality 'very poor', AQI improves marginally, min temp 20.4 deg C

New Delhi: The national capital woke up to a "very poor" air quality on Monday although the AQI improved marginally from a day earlier.

While the minimum temperature was recorded at 20.4 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average, the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am was 327.

On Sunday, the AQI was 359, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The IMD reported a humidity level of 88 per cent in the morning.

The weather department has forecast predominantly clear skies throughout the day, with the maximum temperature expected to reach around 34.2 degrees Celsius.