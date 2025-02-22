Video: Delhi's Akbar Road, Humayun Road signboards blackened, posters of Shivaji pasted over them

New Delhi: Signboards at Akbar Road and Humayun Road were blackened and posters of Chhatrapati Shivaji were pasted over them, police sources said on Saturday.

They said the incident occurred after a group of people watched the Vicky Kaushal-starrer Hindi film 'Chhava', a period drama on Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Sambhaji.

#Flash: A group of youths sprayed black paint over the signboards of Akbar Road, Babar Road, and Humayun Road in a symbolic protest. They also placed posters of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, sparking discussions about historical narratives and cultural identity



Reports:… pic.twitter.com/5PoypiGzTR — The New Indian (@TheNewIndian_in) February 22, 2025

Many purported videos of the act surfaced on different social media platforms, showing some youth applying black spray on the signboards and pasting pictures of Maratha Empire founder Shivaji. Sambhaji, Shivaji's son, was the second king of the empire.

The sources said police teams and civic officials were immediately sent to the spot and the defaced boards were cleaned.

Authorities have begun investigation and are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the culprits.

Police are monitoring the situation to prevent further vandalism and ensure law and order.