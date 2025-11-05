Delhi's AQI declining due to coordinated civic efforts: Environment Minister Manjinder Sirsa

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Wednesday said the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) is showing a declining trend due to coordinated civic efforts.

According to official data, 9,325 vehicular challans, 83 truck diversions, 454 complaints were resolved, and 2,348 MT of construction and demolition waste was lifted on Tuesday.

The enforcement drive also saw 128 inter-state buses checked at Delhi's borders.

"These numbers reflect Delhi's all-agency effort to keep the air clean. Over 1,200 enforcement teams are on the ground day and night -- monitoring, inspecting, and ensuring compliance," Sirsa was quoted as saying in a press release.

Delhi's air quality showed further improvement on Wednesday but was still recorded in the "poor" category with an overall AQI of 202, as favourable wind conditions helped disperse pollutants.

The AQI was recorded at 291 on Tuesday and 309 on Monday, data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

Sirsa said Delhi's consistent progress reflects the success of coordinated, science-based actions being implemented on the ground.

"Every day, multiple agencies across Delhi are working in complete coordination under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. The positive trend in Delhi's AQI is the outcome of this disciplined, data-backed effort," he added.

The AQI on November 5 stood at 202, compared to 373 in 2024, 454 in 2023, 381 in 2022, 462 in 2021, 450 in 2020 and 324 in 2019 -- reflecting a continued improvement trend driven by the strategic, science-based approach of the Delhi government -- he stressed.

Sirsa informed that in a 24-hour period, more than 500 inspections were carried out across the city by teams from the DPCC, MCD, NDMC, DCB, PWD, DJB, revenue department, DSIIDC and DMRC, with senior officers from the Chief Minister's Office, DPCC, DSIIDC, PWD, MCD and revenue department also joining field inspections in select areas.

"In the last 24 hours, our teams have inspected 387 construction and demolition sites, 79 municipal solid waste locations, 22 DG-set installations and 12 hotels and restaurants to check fuel usage and dust-control compliance. Action has been taken wherever violations were found," the minister said.

To tackle road dust and vehicular pollution, 90 MT of road dust was collected through mechanical sweeping, while 1,988 km of roads were cleaned through MRS, 1,797 km water-sprinkled and 5,171 km covered through anti-smog guns, using more than 1.07 lakh litres of treated water, he informed.

"We have intensified dust mitigation and road-cleaning operations across all pollution hotspots. The chief minister has issued clear directions to ensure that every agency remains active on the ground," Sirsa said.

He further emphasised public participation in this mission. PTI SLB RC