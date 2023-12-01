Delhi's AQI improves marginally, maximum temperature 25.4 deg C

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Delhi's air quality marginally improved on Friday but settled in the 'very poor' category, officials said here.

The 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city was recorded at 372 at 4 pm, a slightly improvement over 398 recorded a day back.

The national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 25.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average during the day, while the minimum temperature settled three notches above normal at 13.3 degrees Celsius.

The air quality is likely to remain in the 'very poor' category over the next six days, as per a weather forecast.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The humidity levels oscillated between 64 per cent and 100 per cent during the day.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast mainly clear skies on Saturday with moderate fog in the morning.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 25 and 12 degrees Celsius respectively. PTI COR SJJ IJT IJT