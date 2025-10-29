Delhi's AQI improves slightly but remains 'poor' a day after cloud seeding

New Delhi: Delhi's air quality improved slightly on Wednesday morning but remained in the "poor" category with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 273, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

On Tuesday, the city recorded an AQI of 294 at 4 pm, a marginal drop from Monday's reading of 301, which fell under the "very poor" category.

Despite the overall improvement, 11 out of Delhi's 38 monitoring stations continued to record AQI in "very poor" range with reading above 300, data from the CPCB's Sameer app showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 to 100 "satisfactory", 101 to 200 "moderate", 201 to 300 "poor", 301 to 400 "very poor" and 401 to 500 "severe".

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 18.2 degrees Celsius, 2.1 notches above normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 28 degrees Celsius, the IMD has it forecasted shallow fog in the city on Wednesday.

The relative humidity was 89 per cent at 8.30 am, it said.