Delhi's AQI improves to 'moderate', max temp 26.2 deg C

New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) Delhi's air quality on Thursday improved from "poor" to "moderate" and the maximum temperature settled at 26.2 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital was recorded in the "moderate" category with a reading of 145, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

On Wednesday, the AQI was recorded at 245, while on Tuesday it was 226, categorising it as poor, according to CPCB data.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The humidity oscillated between 84 per cent and 30 per cent during the day, according to the IMD.

The minimum temperature settled at 10.8 degrees Celsius, a notch below the normal.

The MeT has forecast mainly clear sky for Friday, while the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to settle around 9 and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively. PTI COR NIT NB