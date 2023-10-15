Delhi's AQI in poor category, minimum temperature 21.6 degrees Celsius

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) The minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 21.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday morning, two notches above the season's average, while the air quality index (AQI) was in the poor category.

According to the IMD, the relative humidity on Sunday morning was 75 per cent.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of very light rain or drizzle in the evening. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 35 degrees Celsius.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered "good", 51-100 "satisfactory", 101-200 "moderate", 201-300 "poor", 301-400 "very poor" and 401-500 "severe". An AQI above 500 falls in the "severe plus" category. PTI BM SLB NSD NSD