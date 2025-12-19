Delhi's AQI likely to turn ‘severe’ over weekend: IMD

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Dense fog and deteriorating air quality with an average AQI reading of 374 in the 'very poor' category on Friday are likely going to worsen Delhi's air over the weekend despite the implementation of stringent pollution-control measures, officials said.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), dense to very dense fog was witnessed in Delhi, with visibility dropping to 50 metres at 8.30 am before improving slightly to 100 metres by 9.30 am.

During the morning hours, Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘very poor’ category, with the AQI settling at 382, edging closer to the ‘severe’ category.

Air quality levels remained elevated across the capital, with 11 of the 40 monitoring stations recording ‘severe’ air quality, while 29 stations remained in the ‘very poor’ range. Anand Vihar recorded the highest AQI at 430, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) SAMEER app.

Earlierm, 14 monitoring stations recorded ‘severe’ air quality, while 26 stations remained in the ‘very poor’ category. Vivek Vihar reported the worst air quality, with an AQI of 434, the data showed.

Meanwhile, the 24-hour average AQI stood in the ‘very poor’ category at 374, marginally higher than 373 recorded a day earlier, according to official data.

As per the CPCB classification, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’ and 401–500 ‘severe’.

According to the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, air quality is likely to remain in the ‘very poor’ category on Saturday and is expected to slip into the ‘severe’ category on Sunday and Monday.

In view of this, the IMD issued an 'orange' alert for Saturday.

Meanwhile, transport emerged as the single largest contributor to Delhi’s pollution, accounting for 15.9 per cent of the total share, according to data from the Decision Support System (DSS) for Air Quality Management.

Delhi and peripheral industries contributed 7.9 per cent, residential sources 3.8 per cent, construction activities 2.1 per cent, waste burning 1.3 per cent and road dust 1.1 per cent, the data showed.

Among the National Capital Region (NCR) districts, Jhajjar recorded the highest contribution at 16.6 per cent, followed by Rohtak (5.5 per cent), Bhiwani (3.6 per cent), Sonipat (2 per cent) and Gurugram (1.8 per cent).

On the weather front, maximum temperature was recorded at 22.2 degrees Celsius -- normal for this time of the season. The city recorded a low of 9 degrees Celsius, 0.9 degrees below normal, according to IMD data.

The IMD has forecast dense to very dense fog during the morning and forenoon, with the city under an orange alert.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 22 degrees Celsius and 8 degrees Celsius, respectively. PTI NSM NSM NB NB