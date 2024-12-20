Delhi's AQI remains in 'severe' category

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Delhiites continued to breathe toxic air as the air quality on Friday remained in the severe category, with the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 429.

Advertisment

The predominant pollutant was PM2.5, the fine particulate matter that poses serious health risks, as they can penetrate deep into the lungs and enter the bloodstream.

Of the 36 monitoring stations across the city, 14 reported air quality in the 'Severe Plus' category, with AQI readings above 450.

The remaining stations recorded AQI levels in the 'Severe' range, between 401 and 450.

Advertisment

These levels signify a significant deterioration in air quality, which is considered life-threatening for vulnerable populations such as children, the elderly, and those with respiratory or heart conditions.

The maximum temperature on Friday was 23 degrees Celsius, slightly warmer than the usual for this time of year.

The day started with a cool, misty morning and high humidity, which fluctuated between 95 per cent and 71 per cent throughout the day.

Advertisment

Such high humidity levels often exacerbate the effects of air pollution, making the air feel denser and more difficult to breathe.

Delhi's air quality has remained a persistent concern, compounded by poor ventilation and lower wind speeds during the winters. According to the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), the capital's air quality currently falls under Stage III (Severe), which is characterised by AQI values between 401 and 450.

In such conditions, authorities advise people to avoid outdoor activities, especially for children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory conditions.

Advertisment

In terms of weather, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast dense fog for the weekend, which could further worsen visibility and exacerbate the already hazardous air quality.

Looking ahead, the IMD has issued a forecast for December 26, predicting light to moderate rainfall in Delhi, which is expected to provide some temporary relief from the toxic air. PTI SJJ SJJ TIR TIR