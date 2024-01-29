Delhi's AQI set to turn 'severe', Centre's no to stricter curbs

New Delh: The Centre on Monday refrained from implementing stricter measures to curb pollution in Delhi-NCR, even though air quality in the region is predicted to turn 'severe' on January 30.

This is the third time since January 24 that the central government has decided against employing disruptive measures to control air pollution.

The 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi stood at 356 at 4 pm on Monday. It is likely to deteriorate to the 'severe' category (AQI above 400) on Tuesday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM).

If the AQI breaches the 400-mark, authorities in Delhi-NCR are required to invoke stricter curbs under Stage III of the Centre's Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to control air pollution.

The CAQM sub-committee for operationalisation of GRAP convened an emergency meeting on Monday and took stock of the air quality situation, projected AQI and meteorological forecasts, a statement said.

According to the IMD and the IITM, the projected dip in air quality on Tuesday is "likely for a short duration".

The AQI will return to the 'very poor' category due to a slight improvement in meteorological conditions, including gusty wind and rain, it said.

Therefore, the committee decided not to invoke Stage III of GRAP at this stage, the CAQM said.

Stage III curbs include a ban on non-essential construction work and the plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in Delhi-NCR.

Construction work related to national security or defence, projects of national importance, health care, railways, metro rail, airports, interstate bus terminals, highways, roads, flyovers, overbridges, power transmission, pipelines, sanitation and water supply are exempt from the ban.

GRAP, implemented in the region during the winter season, actions in four stages: Stage I - 'Poor' (AQI 201-300); Stage II - 'Very Poor' (AQI 301-400); Stage III - 'Severe' (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV - 'Severe Plus' (AQI above 450).