Delhi's AQI slips back to 'poor' after 'moderate' day; maximum temperature 3.4 notches above normal

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) Delhi experienced its warmest day in February so far as the maximum temperature settled at 26.7 degrees Celsius on Monday, 3.4 notches above normal, while weather experts suggest that temperatures are likely to dip marginally over the next two to three days.

Meanwhile, the capital's Air Quality Index (AQI) slipped into the 'poor' category following a slight improvement on Sunday when AQI was recorded in the 'moderate'.

The minimum temperature settled at 9.4 degrees Celsius, at par with the seasonal average.

Station-wise data showed that Palam recorded a maximum temperature of 24.5 degrees Celsius, Lodhi Road 25.0 degrees Celsius, Ridge 25.3 degrees Celsius and Ayanagar 26.4 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperatures at these stations were recorded at 9.8 degrees Celsius, 9.4 degrees Celsius, 10.8 degrees Celsius, and 8.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather said the recent rise in temperature was due to a change in wind pattern. "At present, winds are blowing from the southeastern side, which are relatively warmer, and wind speeds have also reduced, leading to higher temperatures," he said.

He said a dip in temperatures can be expected in the next couple of days, with maximum temperatures likely to remain between 25 and 26 degrees Celsius.

"However, after two to three days, temperatures may dip to around 24 degrees Celsius or slightly lower as northwesterly winds from the western Himalayas, which are colder, will start influencing the region," he said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast mist during morning hours on Tuesday, with the minimum temperature expected to hover around 11 degrees Celsius and the maximum around 26 degrees Celsius.

The 24-hour average AQI stood at 249 at 5 pm on Monday, in the 'poor' category, marking a deterioration from Sunday when air quality was logged in the 'moderate' range at 189.

The air quality is likely to remain in 'poor' category up to February 12, the air quality early warning system has forecast.

The AQI was recorded at 216 at 9 am, also 'poor'. Data from the CPCB's SAMEER app showed that air quality at 25 monitoring stations stood in ''poor category, while 12 stations recorded 'moderate' AQI.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor' and 401 to 500 'severe'.