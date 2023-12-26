Delhi's Ashram, Nizamuddin areas see heavy traffic

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) Heavy traffic was witnessed near Ashram and Nizamuddin areas of southeast Delhi on Tuesday morning, causing inconvenience to commuters.

A police official said that due to some VIP movement, traffic flow was restricted for some time but later resumed normally.

One of the commuters took to X, complaining that the entire stretch from Ashram to Sunder Nursery is blocked and he was stuck there for over 30 minutes.

The traffic was very heavy on the stretch and vehicles were crawling on the road, another commuter said.

Traffic snarl was also reported from other areas in the national capital.

The traffic was heavy at Ram Prastha-Vivek Vihar crossing and Anand Vihar in east Delhi on NH-48 between Dhaula Kuan and Mahipalpur in southwest Delhi.

A commuter said that he was stuck in traffic on Dwarka Mor for over 30 minutes.

Traffic also hit several parts of Delhi on Monday when people throng to the markets and churches to celebrate Christmas. Police had asked commuters to avoid Mathura Road and Lodhi Road. PTI NIT SKY SKY