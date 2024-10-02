Delhi's Baansera Park to harvest its first crop of rare Lakadong turmeric

New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) The Baansera Park on the banks of the Yamuna river is set to harvest its first crop of 'Lakadong turmeric', a rare variety brought in from Meghalaya, Raj Niwas officials said on Wednesday.

This much sought after variety of turmeric may soon be available to the people of Delhi through sale by DDA, they stated.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA), on the initiative of Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, had planted the turmeric under the thick bamboo groves over two acres of land at Baansera, a sustainability-themed bamboo park, that has shown good growth in the last four months, the officials said. The trial cultivation of the turmeric is in lines with the LG's approach to add diversity to Delhi's flora and comes after successful plantation of chandan, chinar, cherry blossom, water apple, green apple and grapes in different parts of the national capital, they said.

In continuation of these efforts, the LG had directed the DDA to procure the turmeric seeds from Meghalaya and cultivate it at Baansera under the bamboo groves that are considered conducive for the survival and growth of this turmeric, they added.

Lakadong is a rare variety of turmeric that is native to the Jaintia hills of Meghalaya. It is known for its high curcumin content, which gives it a bright yellow colour and a distinct aroma, the officials said.

Considered to be one of the best varieties of turmeric worldwide, it is highly valued and most sought-after in the medicinal and wellness sectors. Additionally, its volatile oil content, ranging from 3.6 per cent to 4.8 per cent, increases its appeal across various industries, they said.

The DDA procured five quintals of high-quality Lakadong turmeric seeds from Meghalaya and planted them at Baansera in June. Since then, the crop has shown growth with the survival rate of over 80 per cent, they added.

Horticulture experts are closely monitoring the growth of the turmeric plants at Baansera, which has over 30,000 bamboo plants.

Based on the successful crop yield, the DDA will also consider cultivation of the turmeric on a larger scale at different locations in Delhi, the officials added. PTI NIT RPA RPA