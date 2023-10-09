Delhi's 'Business Blasters' aimed at preparing future global business leaders: Education Minister

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Monday said the government's 'Business Blasters' programme aims to prepare future business leaders who succeed at the global level.

"By connecting these young entrepreneurs with renowned companies and experts, we are equipping them with the skills to thrive in the global business landscape," an official statement quoted the minister as saying.

"Our aim is to empower them to not only succeed in their ventures but also contribute to the economic growth and development of Delhi and the country as a whole," she added.

"They need to have technical knowledge to make their businesses successful and hence, the recent mentorship session was organised with Amazon India," the minister said. Recently, a batch of 28 students from 15 'Business Blasters' teams from Delhi government schools had a one-to-one mentoring session on branding and marketing at an event hosted by the e-commerce platform Amazon in Bengaluru, the Delhi government statement said.

"Before Amazon, the Business Blasters teams have received mentorship from experts from companies such as Dell, TCS, NatWest, BCG and others," it added. PTI ABU RPA