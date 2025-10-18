Delhi's Diwali will be different this year under 'sanatani govt', says CM Gupta

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday said that Diwali in the national capital will be different, as it will be celebrated this year under a "sanatani" government.

The CM was speaking at the Diwali Milan programme, which was held at the Delhi BJP's new office on DDU Marg.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, Union minister Harsh Malhotra, Delhi Assembly speaker Vijender Gupta, along with BJP MPs Manoj Tiwari, Bansuri Swaraj and Yogender Chandolia attended the event. Delhi cabinet ministers Ashish Sood and Manjinder Singh Sirsa were also present at the function.

Under a "Sanatani" government, Diwali's "divinity and grandness" in Delhi will be different this year, CM Gupta said and highlighted various steps and decisions taken by her government towards Yamuna cleaning, GST refunds and getting the ban on green crackers lifted.

The CM also greeted people on the occasion and invited them to take part in the 'Deepotsav' programme to be held at Kartavya Path later on Saturday evening. As many as 1.5 lakh earthen diyas will be lit.

This was the first Diwali function held at the newly inaugurated Delhi BJP office. The party is likely to move to the new building around Devothani Ekadashi from its current office on Pant Marg near the Parliament House. PTI VIT SHS SHS AMJ AMJ