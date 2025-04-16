Delhi's Dwarka court evacuated after bomb threat, turns out hoax

New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) The Dwarka court was evacuated Wednesday morning after it received a bomb threat, which later turned out to be a hoax, a police officer said.

According to police, the court's Chief Judicial Magistrate had received an email at 3.11 am on Tuesday about there being a bomb planted in the court's premises.

The court made a call to police at 10.50 am on Wednesday, the officer said, adding that it was declared a hoax after a thorough search of the premises.

The mailer threatened to blow up the courts if an investigation into the Rs 2,000 crore drug bust, in which a Tamil film producer was identified as the mastermind in 2024, is not stopped, a police source said.

The bomb threat led to judicial proceedings being halted and the emptying of courtrooms.

Advocate Anirudh Yadav, an eyewitness, said that around 11 am, the court received a bomb threat, following which the judges left and the court staff adjourned the listed matters.

"All entry and exit gates were sealed. The bomb-disposal squad conducted floor-by-floor checking of each courtroom," Yadav said.

Dog and bomb detection squads were rushed to the spot for a thorough check for the bomb, which wasn't there.

Police in a statement said the mailer said an RDX-based explosive device was planted in the court.

"Having received the security threat, local police, with senior officers along with Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS), immediately reached the court premises," it said. PTI SSJ BM SSJ VN VN