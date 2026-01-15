Delhi's energy shift: Higher domestic, declining industrial power consumption; rise in PNG users

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) The energy consumption patterns in the national capital are shifting with the number of domestic power consumers rising from over 50 lakh to 62 lakh in the last five years, while the number of industrial consumers declining sharply during the same period, according to data from the Delhi government.

The data also indicates that many households are opting for piped natural gas (PNG) connections instead of traditional LPG cylinders.

The recently released Delhi Statistical Handbook 2025, published by the Directorate of Economics and Statistics, shows a significant rise in electricity consumption in the city. Domestic power consumption rose from 16,253 million units (MU) in 2019-20 to 19,817 MU in 2024-25, reflecting a 21 per cent increase over five years.

In comparison, electricity consumption in the commercial category was 7,606 MU while the industrial category was 3,597 MU in 2019-20. The consumption in the commercial category rose to 8,940.82 MU in 2024-25. However, industrial consumption declined to 2,928.88 MU in 2024-25, showing a decline of over 22 per cent in five years. The number of domestic consumers was 50,67,753 in 2019-20, which sharply rose to 62,03,988 in 2024-25, a rise of around 24 per cent in five years. However, the number of industrial consumers, which was 47,645 in 2019-20, dropped to 26,866 in 2024-25, registering a steep decline of 43 per cent. Additionally, the data reveals a shift among cooking gas consumers from LPG to PNG connections. According to the data, LPG sales were 82,2000 metric tonnes in 2019-20, which fell to 78,4000 metric tonnes in 2024-25 and further. However, the number of PNG connections, which were 9,13,139 in 2019-20, rose sharply to 17,23,294, a record growth of over 88 per cent in five years, data showed. PTI VIT MPL MPL