Delhi's first FIR was filed on this day 162 years ago: Which was police station, what was matter

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) Today marks an important milestone in Delhi's policing history as the city's first FIR was filed on this day in 1861. The matter was theft of household items worth '45 anna', or about Rs 2.80, in an area which fell under the Sabji Mandi Police Station where special events were organised to mark the occasion.

But what was the language of the First Information Report and who were the complainants? On Wednesday, special events were organised on the Sabji Mandi Police Station premises to celebrate the historic day.

"This day is very special for the entire staff of the Sabji Mandi Police Station. A blood donation camp was organised. A total of 162 cakes were cut to mark the day. Sports and cultural events were organised for residents of the Sabji Mandi area," a Senior Police official told PTI.

When the first FIR was registered in the city, Delhi was a part of the Punjab province. Urdu and Persian were prevalent languages and were used in court and police documents.

The FIR was written part in Urdu, part in Persian. It was registered by a person named Maiuddin, son of Mohammad AR Khan and a resident of Katra Sheesh Mahal under the jurisdiction of Sabji Mandi Police Station.

Sabji Mandi Station House Officer (SHO) Ram Manohar Mishra told PTI on Wednesday this case marked the first registered instance of theft. The stolen items included female clothes, a hookah, three small cooking pots (dekchi), one bowl (katora), and other items with an estimated value of '45 anna' (an anna was a currency unit formerly used in British India era).

Mishra said the history of the Sabzi Mandi area is intertwined with the enactment of the Indian Police Act of 1861.

Sabzi Mandi was the first police station in Delhi, officially established on October 18, 1861.

The SHO said this police station is in an important location -- near the historic Kashmiri Gate and Tis Hazari court. These areas have their own rich history.

"It was a part of Delhi-6 which is also called walled city. Now it comes under Delhi -7 after delimitations," Mishra added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Manoj Kumar Meena congratulated the staff of the police station and told them to maintain and take forward its legacy.

Currently, a total of 599 cases are pending at this oldest Police Station of Delhi.

Presently, the police station has 90 staff including inspectors and one SHO.