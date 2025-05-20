Delhi's first trans councillor Bobby Kinnar quits AAP, joins Indraprastha Vikas Party

New Delhi: Bobby Kinnar, who became the first transwoman to win a seat in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi in 2022, resigned from the AAP on Tuesday and joined the newly-formed Indraprastha Vikas Party, becoming the 16th councillor to break away from the AAP and join the new outfit.

On Saturday, 15 AAP councillors resigned from the party and announced the formation of Indraprastha Vikas Party (IVP), citing alleged neglect and non-performance within the civic body.

Kinnar, who represents Ward No. 43 in the Sultanpur Majra Assembly constituency, cited deep dissatisfaction with the functioning of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

"People are unhappy because no development work is being done in the ward. I left the party because I want to work for the people," Kinnar told reporters.

BJP's Raja Iqbal Singh was elected Delhi's new mayor on April 25, as the saffron party returned to power in the MCD after two years.

Expressing frustration over the “lack of support” within the AAP, Kinnar said, "Everyone is unhappy. No one in the party listens, and the councillors don't even get a chance to speak.

“There's no platform to raise issues. How will any work be done if the House doesn't run properly? The sessions barely last five minutes. We want a system where issues can be raised and discussed seriously." Senior leader of the newly-formed IVP, Mukesh Goel, earlier said that although they had the option to join other parties, they chose to create a new one to stay committed to the people.

"Our aim is to work for public welfare, and this new party will focus on that,” Goel said.