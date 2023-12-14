Delhi's FSL gets new lab with DNA fingerprinting technology

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) The Forensic Science Laboratory now has a new lab equipped with latest technology for DNA fingerprinting to ensure that unclaimed bodies can be identified even after they have been cremated, officials said.

Last week, Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena inaugurated a state-of-the-art new annexe building of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) Delhi, equipped with latest equipment of international standards at Rohini.

The building has a bigger DNA laboratory which is planning to hire more people to ensure faster processing of samples. An official said that the new facility is being equipped with a high-tech DNA lab for crimes against women and children, advanced cyber facilities for testing of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances and latest technologies for DNA fingerprinting and profiling. “DNA fingerprinting and preservation is very important in cases of unidentified bodies. They are cremated after due protocols but later if any relative comes, we can carry out DNA fingerprinting to ascertain the claim," a senior official said.

There are also cases where mutilated bodies are found and DNA profiling becomes a key factor, he said.

“When we already have a DNA profile preserved, we match the DNA profile of the claimant. In some cases, the compensation aspect is also involved,” an official said.

DNA fingerprinting is a scientific technique used in laboratories to establish or determine the identity of a person.