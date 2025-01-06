Delhi's groundwater extraction declined from 127 pc in 2013 to 99 pc in 2023: CGWA tells NGT

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) The Central Ground Water Authority has informed the National Green Tribunal that groundwater extraction in the national capital has reduced from 127 per cent in 2013 to 99 per cent in 2023.

Earlier, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had taken suo motu cognisance of a PTI report regarding a UN study predicting that several parts of the country could experience critically low groundwater availability by 2025.

It had also sought a response from the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA).

In its action-taken report dated January 1, the CGWA said that along with the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti (MoJS), it took several steps to increase groundwater levels, such as promoting artificial recharge, rainwater harvesting, sustainable agricultural practices, and community participation.

"On reviewing the comparison of state-wise resource assessment reports from 2013 to 2023, it is evident that in most of the states/Union Territories (UTs), the percentage of groundwater extraction has significantly reduced, especially the extraction in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi which reduced from 127 per cent to 99 per cent, showing positive improvement in the development of groundwater," the report said.

Groundwater recharge from other sources increased from 146.42 billion cubic metres (BCM) in 2013 to 170.4 BCM in 2023, it said.

"Similarly, overall extraction of groundwater in the country was 62.7 per cent in 2013, which reduced to 59 per cent in 2023," the report said.

The CGWA said it received an environmental compensation of around Rs 41.74 crore from violators engaged in the illegal extraction of groundwater across the country from 2013 to November 2024.

According to the report, the CGWA was constructing arsenic-safe and fluoride-free wells in states, such as West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, which had been impacted by groundwater contamination.

"Although it is admitted that the rate of extraction is higher than the safe norms in some of the states, it is sincerely hoped that the steps taken by CGWA, as well as the actions proposed for future in coordination with states, will help arrest the decline further, and restore the situation," the report said.

The CGWA report also said that around 50 per cent increase in water table levels was seen in Chattisgarh, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh.

The levels rose by 74 per cent in Kerala, 72 per cent in Tamil Nadu, 61 per cent in Gujarat, and 59 per cent in West Bengal, it said.

"The Central Ground Water Board is monitoring groundwater levels four times a year during January, April/ May, August and November through a network of nearly 27,000 monitoring wells spread across the country. It is also assessing dynamic groundwater resources jointly with the states and UTs," the report said.

The PTI news report had cited a study titled 'Interconnected Disaster Risks Report 2023' published by the United Nations University-Institute for Environment and Human Security (UNU-EHS).

It said that some areas in the Indo-Gangetic basin in the country have already passed the groundwater depletion tipping point, and its entire northwestern region is predicted to experience critically low groundwater availability by 2025. PTI MNR ARI