Delhi's Hindu College develops hybrid air disinfection machine amid rising pollution

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Amid deteriorating air quality in Delhi, the startup cell of Delhi University's Hindu College has developed a hybrid air disinfection machine, an official statement said on Monday.

The machine is capable of taking care of both air pollution and air contaminants such as viruses and bacteria, among other infectious agents, it added.

It was found to be 99 per cent efficient in deactivating indoor air viruses, bacteria, and fungus in a test conducted by the Shriram Institute for Industrial Research in Delhi, according to the statement.

"The machine has been created as a one-stop solution for air pollution and airborne pathogens. This indigenously developed machine is a true innovation under self-reliant India campaign," principal Anju Srivastava, said.

The machine has been invented by physicist Lalit Kumar along with a team of students.

It was introduced by Ionuva Innovations LLP at a conclave organised by the college's startup ecosystem -- Udhmodya Foundation in partnership with Samarth Bharat and Career Development Centre.