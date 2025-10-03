Delhi's irrigation dept identifies over 100 points for temporary Chhath ghats

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) With less than a month to go for the Chhath festival, the Delhi government's Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) Department has identified at least 100 points along the Yamuna river and other areas where temporary arrangements are being made, officials said.

According to officials, while the I&FC will be handling preparation of ghats, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) will be responsible for suppressing the white foam at Kalindi Kunj, which is an annual occurrence.

"Tenders have been floated to prepare temporary ghats at several locations across the city, some ghats are being redeveloped as well, more locations could be identified in the next few days," a government official said.

Usually celebrated along a river, the festival has its most concentration in the migrant population from Bihar, Eastern Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and I&FC Minister Parvesh Verma are slated to carry out inspection of the preparations at the ITO ghat, one of the biggest collection points.

Earlier, Chief Minister Gupta had said that the Delhi government will make elaborate arrangements, including setting up temporary ghats along both the banks of the Yamuna river, for a grand celebration of the Chhath Puja.

"This year the festival in Delhi will be historical with planned arrangements and Purvanchali people will have an opportunity to celebrate the festival without any obstruction," CM Gupta said. PTI SSM SSM MNK MNK