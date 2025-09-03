Delhi's Janakpuri gets new sewer, water and gas pipeline projects

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Wednesday opened construction of new sewer, gas, and water pipelines in his Janakpuri constituency.

The works were launched under the campaign 'Rekha Sarkar Aapke Dwar -Samasyaon ka Samadhan, Meri Prathmikta,' according to a statement he shared.

Sood said many areas in Janakpuri had never been connected to sewer lines, while in some places the old networks had broken down, leading to contamination of drinking water.

"With these projects, Janakpuri will get improved civic facilities. Our goal is to make this constituency a model of development," he said.

According to a statement, the new works cover A5 A White Flat, Valmiki Marg and CD Block in Uttam Nagar, Posangi Pur village, T Block in Uttam Nagar, Z Block in Dayalpur.

Several mohallas in Shiv Nagar, Hari Nagar, and Virender Nagar will also be connected to these lines, which are expected to be completely laid within three months.

The minister said modern trenchless technology would be used to replace old sewer lines, which would obviate the need for large-scale digging.

"For us, politics is not about winning elections but about solving people's everyday problems. Access to clean drinking water and proper sewerage is a basic right," he said. PTI SHB VN VN