Delhi’s Kirori Mal College, NGO jointly launch mobile app for stray dog management

New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) Delhi University's Kirori Mal College and StayPawsitive Trust on Sunday jointly launched a mobile application to document and monitor stray dogs in the city, aiming for better management and welfare.

The digital tool will help in documenting and monitoring stray dogs, allowing real-time tracking, medical alerts and health records to ensure timely vaccination and treatment, according to a statement issued by the college.

As part of the technology-driven initiative aimed at the welfare of stray dogs, free vaccination camps were organised, and QR-coded digital ID collars were also distributed. The collars enable instant scanning to check a dog's vaccination and health status, creating what organisers described as a "safety net" for both animals and residents, it read.

College principal Dinesh Khattar said the partnership reflects the institution's commitment to social responsibility.

"By providing free vaccinations and digital collars, we are not only ensuring the health of the stray animals on our campus but also setting a precedent for a more humane and responsible community," he said.

He added that the project, run by the college's eco-club 'Bhoomi', aims to promote empathy and compassion alongside academics.

StayPawsitive Trust co-founder Kshipra Jha said the project blends empathy with innovation.

"Delhi's stray dogs are part of our shared ecosystem. This project brings technology and youth engagement together to create a safer environment for animals and residents alike," she said.

According to the statement, the students from the eco club will lead app-based data collection, assist veterinary teams during on-campus vaccination drives, and run public awareness campaigns encouraging responsible interaction with stray animals.

A live demonstration of the app and volunteer sign-ups were also held during the launch.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) directed its veterinary teams across all zones to identify designated feeding spots for stray dogs in compliance with a Supreme Court order issued last month.

On August 22, the Supreme Court modified its earlier August 11 direction prohibiting the release of stray dogs from shelters in Delhi-NCR, and said that picked-up canines should be sterilised, vaccinated, and released back into the same area. PTI SHB SHS AMJ AMJ