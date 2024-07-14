Delhi's law and order going from bad to worse: Minister in wake of GTB hospital killing

New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj hit out at Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Sunday, alleging that the law-and-order situation in the capital has gone from bad to worse ever since he took charge.

His comments came in the wake of an incident at the Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital here, in which a man was shot dead inside a ward.

In a post in Hindi on X, Bharadwaj alleged that the Delhi Police has been ruined as it is being used politically.

"LG sir, after your arrival, the law-and-order situation in Delhi is going from bad to worse in the last two years. The fear of law among criminals has ended. Bullets are being fired inside hospitals in broad daylight.

"Sometimes a killing takes place inside Tihar Jail in front of police and police personnel keep watching. Sometimes a lawyer is shot at in front of a court. In Jangpura, an elderly person was brutally killed after the assailants entered his house in broad daylight," he said.

Alleging that killings in broad daylight are becoming a common thing in Delhi now, Bharadwaj said criminals have gone "fearless".

"The @DelhiPolice is severely understaffed and a large proportion is busy with VIP security.

"According to data from the NCRB, Delhi is the worst in terms of crime rate in the entire country at present -- 1,832 crimes per 1 lakh population. Out of total criminal cases registered, only 30 per cent cases are being charge-sheeted," the minister said in a series of posts on the microblogging platform.

Referring to the data compiled by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), he said Delhi has registered the highest number of killings among the metropolitan cities.

"What has LG saab done about law and order situation in Delhi? "In the latest NCRB data published, Delhi with over 500 murder cases has recorded the highest number of homicides (murder) among all metropolitan cities. Of the 440 men, including children, and 91 women murdered in the 509 cases last year, 16 cases were over love affairs and 13 over illicit relationships," Bharadwaj said.

A 32-year-old man was shot dead by an unidentified assailant inside a ward of the GTB Hospital here on Sunday, police said.

The victim, Riyazuddin, was admitted to the hospital on June 23 and was undergoing treatment for an abdominal infection, according to police.

The incident took place in ward number 24 of the hospital, they said, adding that Riyazuddin subsequently succumbed to the gunshot wound.