Delhi's Madrasi Camp residents refuse to budge without alternative place as PWD serves eviction notice

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Faced with eviction to make way for the construction of a new flyover, residents of the Madrasi Camp are refusing to move from the Old Barapullah Bridge area, their home for over 40 years, unless they are given an alternative site.

The Public Works Department (PWD) pasted the notices in the area last week, asking the locals to vacate their homes within five days.

Kannan, who who works as a photographer and have been living there for close to five decades, said the PWD has given them time till September 11 to vacate the area.

"We have proof since the time we have been living here. We told PWD that you take your place, but please provide us with an alternative site. We have families. Where we will go if our houses are demolished?" he said.

"Around 280 children from the camp go to nearby schools but after the demolition, their studies will be affected. People who live here do not have the money to rent accommodations in nearby areas," Kannan said.

Another resident, Venugopal, who works as a housekeeping staff and has lived in the area for the last 35 to 40 years, said most families are from Tamil Nadu and many of them were born here.

Some elderly people here have voter ID cards issued in 1990, he said, adding they will not vacate the area without an alternative place offered to them.

Bihar native Waseem Jaffar, whose brother is preparing for the UPSC exam on his own, said they do not have enough money to rent a house.

He runs a small shop in the area and also works as a car cleaner to support his family. He said his father came here around 45 years ago and if their house is demolished they will have nowhere to go.

Selvaraja, a resident since 1992, highlighted that they have proper electricity metres and relevant documents.

"I work in a garments shop and living here for last 32 years. Around 400 families live here and most are from Tamil Nadu," he said.

"When officials came here to paste the notice, they did not talk to anyone. We have all the relevant documents and also electricity metre since 2008," Selvaraja added.