New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) Delhi on Friday recorded a minimum temperature of 20.5 degrees Celsius, two notches above season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Advertisment

Humidity was recorded at 74 per cent at 8.30 am.

The department has predicted generally cloudy sky with possibility of light rain during the day.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 36 degrees Celsius, it said. PTI NSM BM ANB ANB