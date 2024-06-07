Delhi's max temp settled at 43 deg C; dust storm, light rain likely in evening

New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI) The weather department has predicts a dust storm and light rain in part of Delhi late Friday evening, with the maximum temperature recorded at 43 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal.

Delhi is expected to receive light rain along with a dust storm or thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds at a speed of 50 to 60 kmph later in the evening, the weather office predicted.

The city is experiencing a change in the weather due to the impact of a new western disturbance, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The national capital was on an orange alert on Friday. The relative humidity oscillated between 25 and 46 per cent, according to the IMD bulletin.

On Thursday evening, parts of Delhi NCR also witnessed strong dust storms, with Safdarjung observatory reporting wind speeds of 74 kmph, according to the IMD.

Narela recorded a high of 44.9 degree Celsius, Najafgarh 45 degree Celsius and Pusa 44 degree on Thursday.

Aya Nagar weather station recorded a high of 43.6 degree Celsius, Lodhi Road 43 degree and Palam 43.2 degree celsius, the bulletin had said.

For Saturday, the MeT has forecast a partly cloudy sky with possibility of dust storms or thunderstorms, along with light rain.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 42 and 29 degrees Celsius, respectively. PTI NSM NB