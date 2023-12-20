Delhi's max temp settles at 22.2 degrees Celsius

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Delhi's maximum temperature on Wednesday settled at 22.2 degrees Celsius, while the air quality continued to remain in the 'poor' category.

The 24-hour average Air Quality Index recorded at 4 pm stood at 285, slightly up from 270 recorded at 9 am in the morning.

The relative humidity oscillated between 42 per cent and 90 per cent.

The minimum temperature in the morning dropped to 6.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.

The air quality index on Tuesday was recorded at 295.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".