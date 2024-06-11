Delhi's max temp settles at 43.8 deg C

New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) Delhi sweltered under intense heat as the city's maximum temperature settled at 43.8 degree Celsius on Tuesday, the weather department said.

The Narela weather station recorded the highest temperature in city at 47.1 degree Celsius, they said.

The Safdarjung observatory, considered the official marker of the city, noted a high of 43.8 degrees Celsius, four notches above the normal average.

Delhi's other weather stations, such as Najafgarh recorded a high of 46.6 degree Celsius while Aya Nagar recorded 44.8 degree C, Ridge 45 degree C and Palam 44.1 degree C, the bulletin said.

The capital was on "orange" alert, which stands for "be prepared" in the color codes of the India Meteorological Department (IMD(.

The relative humidity oscillated between 22 per cent and 37 per cent, according to the IMD bulletin.

The MeT has forecast a partly cloudy sky accompanied by strong surface winds and a heatwave at isolated places on Wednesday.

The national capital will be on orange alert for the next two days.

The maximum and minimum temperatures on Wednesday are likely to hover around 45 and 29 degrees Celsius, respectively. PTI NSM NB