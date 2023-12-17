Delhi's max temperature at 24.7 deg C; air quality remains 'very poor'

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) The national capital saw a warm Sunday with the mercury reaching a high of 24.7 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, while the AQI remained in the 'very poor' category.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city's minimum temperature on Sunday was recorded two notches below normal at 6.5 degrees Celsius.

The humidity levels oscillated between 35 per cent and 100 per cent, the weather bulletin showed.

The 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) recorded at 4 pm stood at 331 on Sunday and was 354 on Saturday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', 401 and 450 'severe' and above 450 'severe-plus'.

The weatherman has forecast mainly clear sky on Monday with shallow fog in the morning.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 24 and 7 degrees Celsius respectively. PTI COR SLB RPA