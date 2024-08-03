Delhi's maximum temp settles at 34.7 deg C, light rain likely on Sunday

New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) Rain lashed parts of Delhi on Saturday as the city's maximum temperature settled at 34.7 degrees Celsius, normal during the season, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature of the national capital was recorded at 27 degrees Celsius, also normal for the season, the weather department said.

The IMD has predicted generally cloudy sky with light rain on Sunday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle at 35 and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively.

According to Delhi PWD, nine complaints regarding waterlogging were received in the day.

The MCD said it received two calls regarding waterlogging from Rohini zone and seven of tree falling.

The humidity in the city oscillated between 67 per cent to 85 per cent.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the "satisfactory” category with a reading of 66 at 6 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe". PTI NIT BHJ BHJ