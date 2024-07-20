Delhi's maximum temp settles at 37.8 deg C

New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) Delhi on Saturday recorded a maximum temperature of 37.8 degree Celsius, 2.9 notches above season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The city's minimum temperature settled at 27.6 degree Celsius, normal during the season, the weather officials said. The humidity oscillated between 86 per cent and 58 per cent.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the "moderate" category with a reading of 106 at 6 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

The weather department has predicted generally cloudy sky with light rain on Sunday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 37 and 28 degrees Celsius. PTI NIT NB NB