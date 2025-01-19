Delhi reels under severe cold, AQI slips to 'very poor' category: IMD

New Delhi: Delhi's maximum temperature settled 6.5 notches above normal at 26.1 degrees Celsius on Sunday, the IMD said.

The national capital woke up to a foggy morning, with the minimum temperature recorded at 9.1 degrees Celsius, 1.6 notches above the season's average.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate fog on Monday, with the maximum and the minimum temperatures likely to settle around 24 and 11 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The national capital's Air Quality Index (AQI) slipped to 'very poor', with a reading of 362 at 6 pm.

The AQI was in the 'poor' category at 7 pm on Saturday, with a reading of 263.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'.

The humidity level oscillated between 71 per cent and 100 per cent.