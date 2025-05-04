Delhi's maximum temperature at 36 deg C

New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) The national capital on Sunday recorded a high of 36 degrees Celsius, 3.3 notches below the seasonal average, the weather office said.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 24.2 degrees Celsius, 0.5 degrees below the season's average. The relative humidity oscillated between 75 per cent and 41 per cent.

The weather department has forecast a thunderstorm with rain on Monday, with maximum and minimum temperature likely to settle around 34 degrees and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively.

On Friday, Delhi experienced one of its wettest days in May in recent history.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the Safdarjung weather station recorded 77 mm of rainfall in just six hours from 2.30 am to 8.30 am on the day.

This was the second-highest 24-hour rainfall for May in Delhi since record-keeping began in 1901.

Meanwhile, the city's air quality slipped into the 'poor' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 232 at 4 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.