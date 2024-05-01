Delhi's maximum temperature drops to 33.7 degrees Celsius

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) Delhi's maximum temperature on Wednesday dropped to 33.7 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal, according to the India Meteorological Department.

On Tuesday, the capital recorded a maximum temperature of 36.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal.

Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist and Head of the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre, told PTI earlier "On Wednesday, the maximum temperature will drop to 35 degrees Celsius due to strong surface winds." After May 2, the temperature will start rising again in the capital. he said.

The weather office has forecast mainly clear skies for Thursday with strong surface winds at speeds of 35 to 45 kmph during the day.

On Thursday, the minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to settle at 37 and 21 degrees Celsius, respectively, the weather office said.