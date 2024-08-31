Delhi's maximum temperature recorded at 35.6 degrees Celsius

New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 35.6 degrees Celsius, 1.1 notches above normal, the India Meteorological Department said on Saturday.

The humidity oscillated between 63 per cent and 98 per cent.

The weather office has predicted generally cloudy skies with moderate rain on Sunday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 35 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The 24 hour Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category with a reading of 91 at 4 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI NIT SZM